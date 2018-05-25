AVELION Released Remixed Version Of “Echoes And Fragments”

The modern prog metal band Avelion have released the video-clip for the new single song "Echoes And Fragments", remixed by The Algorithm.

“Echoes And Fragments” was featured on Avelion’s last album, Illusion Of Transparency, released April 2017.

Avelion aims to overpower genre classification thereby creating a new form: modern metal mixed with progressive influences and melody becomes momentum and expression as a whole which reaches the listener directly.

Find the band on Facebook.

Avelion is:

William Verderi - Lead Vocals

Oreste Giacomini - Keyboards and Programming

Leonardo Freggi - Guitars

Danilo Arisi - Bass

Alessandro Ponzi - Drums