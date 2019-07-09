AVENGED SEVENFOLD Frontman M. SHADOWS Announced As Playable Character In Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4; Video Trailer

July 9, 2019, 7 minutes ago

news heavy metal m. shadows avenged sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows has been announced as a playable character in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Operation Apocalypse Z’s Blackout.

Joining Treyarch’s livestream (see below), he talked about how he got involved with Treyarch, Avenged Sevenfold’s relationship with Call Of Duty, being a playable character in Black Ops 4 - Operation Apocalypse Z, what’s going on in his world of gaming and more.

You can check out his character in the trailer below.



