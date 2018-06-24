AVENGED SEVENFOLD Frontman M. SHADOWS Stops Graspop 2018 Show Due To Injured Fan (Video)

During the Avenged Sevenfold set at the Graspop Metal Meeting 2018 in Dessel, Belgium, frontman M. Shadows stopped the show when he noticed an injured fan on the grown. Check out the clip below.

YouTube user Jeff Sternon offered an explanation as to why Shadows brought the band to a halt mid-song:

"We were all moshing when a boy fell down and a few other persons fell on him. When getting back up, they realized the first boy was laying unconcious on the ground. When Matt says that we were the best crowd at 1:41, it's because we all spontaneously made room for the medics to come help the boy out."

Avenged Sevenfold have announced the End Of The World Tour, a North American headlining run produced by Live Nation that kicks off July 22nd at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA, and features Prophets Of Rage plus Three Days Grace. See itinerary below and additional info here.

This leg of the tour sees Avenged Sevenfold once again partnering with CID Entertainment to offer concertgoers a unique VIP experience. Those special packages, Hail To The King, A7X Experiences and ’Higher’ Seamless Experiences, were a huge hit with fans, selling out in practically every city on the tour. This run takes the packages to another level with backstage tours, photos on the stage, exciting new interactive experiences and added memorabilia to The Paradigm Lounge.

For full package details, visit cidentertainment.com/events/avenged-sevenfold-2018/.

This tour will be the band’s first with Prophets Of Rage, who are touring in support of their internationally acclaimed, self-titled debut LP. Prophets Of Rage features Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill.

“We’re proud to tour with Prophets Of Rage and Three Days Grace this summer across America,” says Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows. “We see this tour as an opportunity to create an event with special bands and different generations of rock fans. From the moment you arrive at the venue until the last note is played, we’re hoping to give you the time of your life.”

"Awful pop dominating the airwaves? Political chaos across the land? Wanna fight back? Well The End Of The World Tour is here,” says Prophets Of Rage’s Tom Morello. “Prophets Of Rage & Avenged Sevenfold have always played absolutely uncompromising music. If you want your summer loud, raw and fearless we'll see you in the pit."

Dates are as follows:

July

22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health @ Jones Beach

26 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

28 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavillion

31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August

1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

3 - Burgettstown, PA - Keybank Pavillion

7 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

9 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Budweiser Stage

11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

22 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum

24 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavillion

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

30 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

September

1 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavillion

2 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion