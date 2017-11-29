AVENGED SEVENFOLD Guitarist SYNYSTER GATES Launches The Synyster Gates School; Video Trailer
November 29, 2017, an hour ago
Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates has launched The Synyster Gates School.
"My dad and I have been working on this for close to 4 years now and it’s exceeded both of our expectations," says Gates. "This is beyond a school, this is a community where everyone can go to learn and participate with great reward. Best part... it’s free!"
Get more info here, and check out the video below: