November 29, 2017, an hour ago

AVENGED SEVENFOLD Guitarist SYNYSTER GATES Launches The Synyster Gates School; Video Trailer

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates has launched The Synyster Gates School.

"My dad and I have been working on this for close to 4 years now and it’s exceeded both of our expectations," says Gates. "This is beyond a school, this is a community where everyone can go to learn and participate with great reward. Best part... it’s free!"

Get more info here, and check out the video below:

