AVENGED SEVENFOLD Guitarist’s Wife Goes Into Early Labor; Band To Miss Tonight’s Show With METALLICA

Avenged Sevenfold have dropped off the bill for tonight’s Metallica show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, as guitarist Synyster Gates’s wife has gone into labor.

Says Avenged Sevenfold: “Sending love to our brother Synyster Gates, who flew home to be with his wife Michelle, who unexpectedly went into early labor with the birth of their first child. Unfortunately, this also means we won't be able to play tonight's gig with Metallica. We’ll miss seeing you all but know you’re in for an incredible show with the mighty Metallica and Volbeat. Please join us in welcoming the newest member of the A7X family and thanks so much for your support and understanding. We'll see you all Sunday in New Jersey.”

A message from Metallica states: “We’re sending our best wishes to Avenged Sevenfold’s guitarist Synyster Gates, who flew home to be with his wife Michelle who unexpectedly went into early labor with the birth of their first child. Unfortunately, this also means they won't be able to play tonight's show in Philadelphia. Please join us in welcoming the newest member of the A7X family and they’ll be back on stage this Sunday in New Jersey at Met Life Stadium.”

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour 2017 live dates are listed below:

May

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field^

14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^

17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^#

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H