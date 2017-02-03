AVENGED SEVENFOLD Lullaby Versions V2 Available; “Hail To The King” Streaming

Roma Music Group has released Avenged Sevenfold Lullaby Versions V2, the latest in their Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star series. Listen to “Hail To The King” from the album, available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Hail To The King”

“Not Ready To Die”

“God Damn”

“Roman Sky”

“The Stage”

“This Means War”

“Shepherd Of Fire”

“Scream”

Get the album via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Google Play. Order links in YouTube clip below: