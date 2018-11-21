AVENGED SEVENFOLD Perform "So Far Away" Live At Grammy Museum; Video

Avenged Sevenfold have released a video of their Grammy Museum performance of "So Far Away". Watch below:

The band released the special acoustic album, Live At The Grammy Museum, back in 2017, with a portion of the proceeds from the digital-only release benefiting the education initiatives of the Grammy Museum, which seek to inspire youth to the enduring qualities and cultural significance of music."

Tracklisting:

Opening

Introduction to “As Tears Go By”

“As Tears Go By”

Introduction to “Hail To The King”

“Hail To The King”

Introduction to “Roman Sky”

“Roman Sky”

Introduction to “Exist”

“Exist”

Introduction to “So Far Away”

“So Far Away”

“Roman Sky” video: