AVENGED SEVENFOLD Pop-Up Store In London To Open Friday

Avenged Sevenfold has announced a treat for their UK fans. From Friday, January 20th until Monday the 23rd, the band will be setting up a pop-up shop - Vlauder Lauders General Store - in London’s Camden to coincide with their two live dates at the 02 Arena. The shop will be based at Camden Market, 215-216 Chalk Farm Road, London, NW1 8AB, and open 10 AM – 6 PM.

The store will be hosting in-store raffles and giveaways of exclusive and signed merchandise every hour on the hour, so fans are advised to check in frequently. Every purchase made at the store also comes with an entry (enter to win) to win surprise gifts.

In addition, world-renowned painter, sculptor and designer from Huntington Beach, Cam Rackam, who collaborated with the band on the album artwork for Hail To The King and Nightmare will also be in-store creating art pieces in front of a live audience.

Avenged Sevenfold kicked off their 10-date UK tour on January 7th in Dublin. The band’s last visit was in 2013 for a sold out arena tour plus a headline slot at Download Festival in June 2014 which cemented their unshakable reputation for breath-taking live performances.

In October last year Avenged Sevenfold played a groundbreaking live 360 Virtual Reality gig on the roof of Capitol Records in LA after which they surprised fans with the announcement that their new album The Stage – their first for Capitol Records - would be available that night. Previously they had made headlines with the release of the title track, co-produced by the band and Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool) and a companion video directed by Chris Hopewell (Radiohead, The Killers). The latter has already amassed well over 12 million YouTube views.

The Stage is a work of immense scope and ambition, featuring 11 panoramic tracks tied together by an Artificial Intelligence theme. Inspired by the writings of Carl Sagan and Elon Musk, the album is the band’s first thematic release. While the term “AI” conjures up images of robots and fantasy films, the band steers clear of a science fiction storyline. Instead, the album sees them taking a futurist’s look at the accelerated rate at which technology’s intelligence is expanding and what that means—good and bad—for the future.

The album’s epic 15-minute-plus closing track, “Exist”, features a guest appearance by award-winning astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson giving a spoken word performance he penned specifically for the album.

Tour dates:

January

7 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

10 - Glasgow, Scotland - The SSE Hydro (Sold Out)

12 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

13 - Birmingham, England - Genting Arena

15 - Sheffield, England - Arena

16 - Manchester, England - Arena

18 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

19 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena (Sold Out)

21 - London, England - O2 Arena (Sold Out)

22 - London, England - 02 Arena