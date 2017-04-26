AVENGED SEVENFOLD Release “God Damn” Video

Avenged Sevenfold have released their new video “God Damn”. Directed by Anders Rostad, “God Damn” was shot in a Los Angeles warehouse filled with fans.

“God Damn” appears on the band’s latest album, The Stage, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock, Hard Rock and Alternative Albums charts, No. 4 on the Top 200 and debuted Top 5 on iTunes in over 35 countries.

Making of “God Damn” video:

Avenged Sevenfold recently announced a stadium summer run with Metallica along with a series of special headline shows, the first of which took place this past weekend at Las Rageous.

Co-produced by A7X and Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool), The Stage, available, is the band’s 7th studio album and first for Capitol Records.

Dates are as follows:

May

5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**

7 – Concord, NC – Rock City Campground**

9 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center***

10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium^

12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field^

14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium^

June

7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field^

11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium^

14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

18 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

19 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino Resort**

July

5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park^

10 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center***

12 – Detroit, MI – Comercia Park^

13 – Oshkosh, WI – Ford Festival Park

14 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest Amphitheater**

16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

18 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion***

19 – Montreal, QB – Parc Jean-Drapeau^

28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre+++

29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl+

31 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center+++

August

3 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater+++

4 – Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium+

6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park+

9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field+

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre+++

12 – Nampa (Boise), ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater+++

14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place+

16 – Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium+

** A7X headline show or festival date

*** A7X headline show with Volbeat opening

+++A7X headline show with A Day To Remember opening

^With Metallica + Volbeat

+With Metallica + Gojira