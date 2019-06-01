AVENGED SEVENFOLD Selling Stage-Used Gear To Help Fund Notes For Notes Music Education Program (Video)

The members of Avenged Sevenfold have collected some incredible gear over the years, and now they're putting their collection to good use for a fantastic cause. As of June 4th, fans will be able to buy guitars, cymbals, and more used on stage and in studio by the A7X. And best of all, proceeds from the auction will be donated to Notes For Notes, a non-profit dedicated to providing youth with free access to musical instruments and instruction.

Sign up here to be notified when the shop goes live. For information on Notes For Notes go to this location.

Avenged Sevenfold released a video of their Grammy Museum performance of "So Far Away" back in November 2018. Watch below:

The band released the special acoustic album, Live At The Grammy Museum, back in 2017, with a portion of the proceeds from the digital-only release benefiting the education initiatives of the Grammy Museum, which seek to inspire youth to the enduring qualities and cultural significance of music."

Tracklisting:

Opening

Introduction to “As Tears Go By”

“As Tears Go By”

Introduction to “Hail To The King”

“Hail To The King”

Introduction to “Roman Sky”

“Roman Sky”

Introduction to “Exist”

“Exist”

Introduction to “So Far Away”

“So Far Away”

“Roman Sky” video: