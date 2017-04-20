AVENGED SEVENFOLD - Sneak Peek Of "God Damn" Video
April 20, 2017, 29 minutes ago
Avenged Sevenfold declare: "The countdown begins as the #GodDamn music video is released in 1 week. Pledge allegiance, no flag!" To pacify the insatiable, a behind the scenes clip is now available:
"God Damn" initially appeared on The Stage, the seventh album from Avenged Sevenfold, released in 2016.
Weeks after announcing a stadium summer run with Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold revealed plans for a series of special headline shows that begin April 22nd in Las Vegas, NV. The dates will intersperse with the Metallica tour and include support acts Volbeat and A Day To Remember (each at different shows). The dates kick off at Las Rageous, where A7X will top the bill on a lineup featuring acts such as Mastodon and Eagles Of Death Metal (see full itinerary below).
April
22 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center**
May
5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**
7 – Concord, NC – Rock City Campground**
9 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center***
10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium^
12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field^
14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium^
June
7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field^
11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium^
14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
18 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
19 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino Resort**
July
5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^
7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^
9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park^
10 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center***
12 – Detroit, MI – Comercia Park^
13 – Oshkosh, WI – Ford Festival Park
14 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest Amphitheater**
16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^
18 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion***
19 – Montreal, QB – Parc Jean-Drapeau^
28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre+++
29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl+
31 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center+++
August
3 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater+++
4 – Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium+
6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park+
9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field+
11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre+++
12 – Nampa (Boise), ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater+++
14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place+
16 – Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium+
** A7X headline show or festival date
*** A7X headline show with Volbeat opening
+++A7X headline show with A Day To Remember opening
^With Metallica + Volbeat
+With Metallica + Gojira