AVENGED SEVENFOLD Team With Gameloft To Premiere New Song “Dose”; Trailer Video Streaming

Dungeon Hunter 5, the latest episode of Gameloft's successful hack and slash series, announces a partnership with Universal Music Group and multi-platinum-selling rock band, Avenged Sevenfold. The game will offer its players an exciting experience around the universe of the band, with a special bat-themed dungeon and featured in-game assets. The collaboration will also grant fans an exclusive access to "Dose," a brand-new song from Avenged Sevenfold.

For two weeks, players will be able to enter a thematic dungeon where they will have to part with hordes of undead minions and bewitched demons before the final confrontation against a terrific new boss, inspired by the band's visual identity and the branding of their critically acclaimed new album, The Stage.

In addition, the soundtrack of this special level will be a new song from the band, exclusively broadcasted in Dungeon Hunter 5 before its worldwide streaming release today, July 14th.

Following "Malagueña Salerosa" and "Retrovertigo”, "Dose" is the third in a series of new tracks being released by Avenged Sevenfold over the course of the coming months.

First displayed on the boss of the dungeon, the bat-themed equipment will also be available for a limited time: an incredible skeleton armor, a guitar-shaped giant sword, and a back shield adorned with Avenged Sevenfold's logo.

Check out a trailer below: