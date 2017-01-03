AVENGED SEVENFOLD Vocalist M. SHADOWS Discusses His Passion For Golf; Video
January 3, 2017, 24 minutes ago
In this new issue of NME’s Why I Love, Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows discusses his passion for golf, how he discovered the sport and his favourite courses to play.
Avenged Sevenfold’s latest album, The Stage, is streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“The Stage”
“Paradigm”
“Sunny Disposition”
“God Damn”
“Creating God”
“Angels”
“Simulation”
“Higher”
“Roman Sky”
“Fermi Paradox”
“Exist”
“The Stage” video:
Album stream:
Avenged Sevenfold perform next on January 7th at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.