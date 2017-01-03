AVENGED SEVENFOLD Vocalist M. SHADOWS Discusses His Passion For Golf; Video

In this new issue of NME’s Why I Love, Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows discusses his passion for golf, how he discovered the sport and his favourite courses to play.

Avenged Sevenfold’s latest album, The Stage, is streaming below.

Avenged Sevenfold perform next on January 7th at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

 

 

