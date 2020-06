AVERSIONS CROWN Discuss Hell Will Come For Us All Artwork In New Album Trailer; Video

Australian metal destroyers, Aversions Crown, will release their fourth studio album, Hell Will Come For Us All, on June 12 via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band discuss working with Eliran Kantor on the album artwork.

Vocalist Tyler Miller comments: "What we have done as a band is we've taken four songs from the album and we created a four part story that is all about that main figure on the artwork."

Hell Will Come For Us All was produced by the band while engineering was handled by Matt Shorter at Heliport Studios. The album was mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio with additional mix engineering and vocal production by Steve Seid. Eliran Kantor was enlisted to help paint the story that would be echoed throughout the album.

Hell Will Come For Us All is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

* Red w/ Black Splatter

* Yellow w/ Black & White Splatter

* Red w/ Yellow Swirl

You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Soil"

"Born In The Gutter"

"Paradigm"

"Caught In The System"

"Hell Will Come For Us All"

"Scourge Of Violence"

"Hymn Of Annihilation"

"Sorrow Never Sleeps"

"The Final Judgement"

"Born In The Gutter" video:

"The Soil" video: