AVERSIONS CROWN Discuss The Effects Of Covid-19 On Their Lives And New Album; Video

Australian metal destroyers Aversions Crown will release their fourth studio album, Hell Will Come For Us All on June 12 via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band discusses the ramifications of living during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Aversions Crown drummer Jayden Mason comments, "It is a bit hard with no sort of timeline of what's happening with life and music at the moment. It is very hard to just get up and constantly practice and stay motivated. So, if anyone is going through the harsh non-motivational stage; I feel it. It's been hitting me pretty hard to stay motivated with playing. There's nothing to actually work towards right now. I don't have to prepare for a tour, I don't have to push myself with the current situation. Everything being closed, your brain plays funny tricks on you. But obviously if you can push through that it makes things 10 times better."

Hell Will Come For Us All was produced by the band while engineering was handled by Matt Shorter at Heliport Studios. The album was mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio with additional mix engineering and vocal production by Steve Seid. Eliran Kantor was enlisted to help paint the story that would be echoed throughout the album.

Hell Will Come For Us All is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

* Red w/ Black Splatter

* Yellow w/ Black & White Splatter

* Red w/ Yellow Swirl

You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Soil"

"Born In The Gutter"

"Paradigm"

"Caught In The System"

"Hell Will Come For Us All"

"Scourge Of Violence"

"Hymn Of Annihilation"

"Sorrow Never Sleeps"

"The Final Judgement"

"The Soil" video: