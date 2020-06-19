AVERSIONS CROWN Discuss Tracks From Hell Will Come For Us All; Video

Last week, Australian metal destroyers Aversions Crown released their fourth studio album, Hell Will Come For Us All via Nuclear Blast. In the video below, the band discuss the songs from the album:

Hell Will Come For Us All was produced by the band while engineering was handled by Matt Shorter at Heliport Studios. The album was mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio with additional mix engineering and vocal production by Steve Seid. Eliran Kantor was enlisted to help paint the story that would be echoed throughout the album.

Hell Will Come For Us All is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

* Red w/ Black Splatter

* Yellow w/ Black & White Splatter

* Red w/ Yellow Swirl

You can order the album here, and watch a video for the track "Paradigm" below.

Tracklisting:

"The Soil"

"Born In The Gutter"

"Paradigm"

"Caught In The System"

"Hell Will Come For Us All"

"Scourge Of Violence"

"Hymn Of Annihilation"

"Sorrow Never Sleeps"

"The Final Judgement"

"Paradigm" video:

"Born In The Gutter" video:

"The Soil" video: