AVERSIONS CROWN Discuss Writing And Recording Xenocide Album; Video Streaming

Australian metal destroyers Aversions Crown will unleash their third album, Xenocide, on January 20th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. In the new video below, band members discuss the writing and recording of the new album.

Xenocide was tracked by Adam Merker at Studio Anders Debeerz in Brisbane and mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Devildriver) from Audio Hammer.

Fans can now preorder the album with or without the limited Erebus / Parasites 7" from the Nuclear Blast web shop. Xenocide can also be preordered digitally from iTunes, Amazon (widgets below) and Google Play. Pre-order the album digitally via iTunes or Amazon and receive the songs "Ophiophagy" and "Erebus" instantly.

Xenocide tracklisting:

“Void”

“Prismatic Abyss”

“The Soulless Acolyte”

“Hybridization”

“Erebus”

“Ophiophagy”

“The Oracles Of Existence”

“Cynical Entity”

“Stillborn Existence”

“Cycles Of Haruspex”

“Misery”

“Odium”

"Prismatic Abyss" video:

“The Soulless Acolyte” drum playthrough:

“The Soulless Acolyte” track video:

“Ophiophagy” lyric video:

“Erebus”:

Trailers:

(Photo - Harley Folbigg)