January 23, 2017, 24 minutes ago

AVERSIONS CROWN Release “Erebus” Drum Playthrough Video

Australian metal destroyers, Aversions Crown, released their sophomore album, Xenocide, last Friday (January 20th) via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Today, the band has released a video of drummer Jayden Mason doing a playthrough of the song "Erebus”. Watch below:

Xenocide was tracked by Adam Merker at Studio Anders Debeerz in Brisbane and mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Devildriver) from Audio Hammer.

Fans can order the album with or without the limited Erebus / Parasites 7" from the Nuclear Blast web shop. Xenocide can also be ordered digitally from iTunes, Amazon (widgets below) and Google Play.

Xenocide tracklisting:

“Void”
“Prismatic Abyss”
“The Soulless Acolyte”
“Hybridization”
“Erebus”
“Ophiophagy”
“The Oracles Of Existence”
“Cynical Entity”
“Stillborn Existence”
“Cycles Of Haruspex”
“Misery”
“Odium”

"Prismatic Abyss" video:

“The Soulless Acolyte” drum playthrough:

“The Soulless Acolyte” track video:

“Ophiophagy” lyric video:

“Erebus”:

 

 

 

 

