AVERSIONS CROWN Release New Digital Single "The Breeding Process"; Visualizer Streaming
June 8, 2018, an hour ago
Australian metal destroyers Aversions Crown have released a new digital single to kick off their tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, Whitechapel, and Fleshgod Apocalypse. Check out the visualizer for the song "The Breeding Process" below, and stream or purchase the single today via all fine digital platforms.
Commented the band: "We spent some time recently in the studio to develop the blueprint for our 4th Album. We wanted to figure out exactly what sound we were going for and what direction the album would take. The result of this was 'The Breeding Process'. The song paints the disturbing image of a human production farm - aliens abducting humans and using them for inter-species breeding projects. The song shows hints of a new direction whilst it also includes Aversions Crown's DNA from our earlier material. It was mixed and mastered by Will Putney (Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain, Fit For An Autopsy) and engineered by Matt Shorter. Enjoy!"
Dates for The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel's co-headlining North American tour, featuring Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, and Shadow Of Intent as support, are listed below.
June
8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
10 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
12 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
13 - Rochester, NY - Funk N Waffles
14 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
15 - New York, NY - Stage 48
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero Theatre
17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa Theatre
20 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel
22 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
27 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
29 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
July
2 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
5 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
7 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
8 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
14 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA *
* - The Black Dahlia Murder only