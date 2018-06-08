AVERSIONS CROWN Release New Digital Single "The Breeding Process"; Visualizer Streaming

Australian metal destroyers Aversions Crown have released a new digital single to kick off their tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, Whitechapel, and Fleshgod Apocalypse. Check out the visualizer for the song "The Breeding Process" below, and stream or purchase the single today via all fine digital platforms.

Commented the band: "We spent some time recently in the studio to develop the blueprint for our 4th Album. We wanted to figure out exactly what sound we were going for and what direction the album would take. The result of this was 'The Breeding Process'. The song paints the disturbing image of a human production farm - aliens abducting humans and using them for inter-species breeding projects. The song shows hints of a new direction whilst it also includes Aversions Crown's DNA from our earlier material. It was mixed and mastered by Will Putney (Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain, Fit For An Autopsy) and engineered by Matt Shorter. Enjoy!"

Dates for The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel's co-headlining North American tour, featuring Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, and Shadow Of Intent as support, are listed below.

June

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

10 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

12 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

13 - Rochester, NY - Funk N Waffles

14 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

15 - New York, NY - Stage 48

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero Theatre

17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa Theatre

20 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel

22 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

27 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

29 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

July

2 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

5 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

7 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

8 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

14 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA *

* - The Black Dahlia Murder only