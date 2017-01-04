AVERSIONS CROWN - “The Soulless Acolyte” Drum Playthrough Video Posted
January 4, 2017, 2 hours ago
Australian metal destroyers, Aversions Crown, will release their sophomore album, Xenocide, on January 20th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Today, the band has released a a drum playthrough of the brand new song, ”The Soulless Acolyte”. Watch below:
Xenocide was tracked by Adam Merker at Studio Anders Debeerz in Brisbane and mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Devildriver) from Audio Hammer.
Fans can now pre-order the album with or without the limited Erebus / Parasites 7" from the Nuclear Blast web shop. Xenocide can also be pre-ordered digitally from iTunes, Amazon (widgets below) and Google Play. Pre-order the album digitally via iTunes or Amazon and receive the songs "Ophiophagy" and "Erebus" instantly.
Xenocide tracklisting:
“Void”
“Prismatic Abyss”
“The Soulless Acolyte”
“Hybridization”
“Erebus”
“Ophiophagy”
“The Oracles Of Existence”
“Cynical Entity”
“Stillborn Existence”
“Cycles Of Haruspex”
“Misery”
“Odium”
“The Soulless Acolyte” track video:
“Ophiophagy” lyric video:
“Erebus”:
Trailers:
(Photo - Harley Folbigg)