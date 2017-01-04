AVERSIONS CROWN - “The Soulless Acolyte” Drum Playthrough Video Posted

Australian metal destroyers, Aversions Crown, will release their sophomore album, Xenocide, on January 20th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Today, the band has released a a drum playthrough of the brand new song, ”The Soulless Acolyte”. Watch below:

Xenocide was tracked by Adam Merker at Studio Anders Debeerz in Brisbane and mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Devildriver) from Audio Hammer.

Fans can now pre-order the album with or without the limited Erebus / Parasites 7" from the Nuclear Blast web shop. Xenocide can also be pre-ordered digitally from iTunes, Amazon (widgets below) and Google Play. Pre-order the album digitally via iTunes or Amazon and receive the songs "Ophiophagy" and "Erebus" instantly.

Xenocide tracklisting:

“Void”

“Prismatic Abyss”

“The Soulless Acolyte”

“Hybridization”

“Erebus”

“Ophiophagy”

“The Oracles Of Existence”

“Cynical Entity”

“Stillborn Existence”

“Cycles Of Haruspex”

“Misery”

“Odium”

“The Soulless Acolyte” track video:

“Ophiophagy” lyric video:

“Erebus”:

Trailers:

(Photo - Harley Folbigg)