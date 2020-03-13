AVERSIONS CROWN To Release Hell Will Come For Us All Album In June; "The Soil" Music Video Streaming

Australian metal destroyers, Aversions Crown, will release their new album, Hell Will Come For Us All, on June 12 via Nuclear Blast Records. You can pre-order the album here.

A music video for the first single, "The Soil", can be found below. The album artwork was created by Eliran Kantor.

Tracklisting:

"The Soil"

"Born In The Gutter"

"Paradigm"

"Caught In The System"

"Hell Will Come For Us All"

"Scourge Of Violence"

"Hymn Of Annihilation"

"Sorrow Never Sleeps"

"The Final Judgement"

"The Soil" video: