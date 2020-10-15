AVIATIONS - Progressive Metal Outfit Announce Retrospect EP, Release "Nineties Nine Ties" Playthrough Video

Six-piece progressive metal outfit Aviations will release a new EP which will see the group re-visit songs from earlier in their career. The new studio release, titled Retrospect, will see a November 20th release. Speaking about what led the band to record Retospect, Aviations lead vocalist Adam Benjamin states:

“Retrospect is our first formal release as a complete lineup that has toured and performed this music live. Since forming the band and releasing a debut in 2012 as teenagers, we wanted to revisit some tracks to see what we could do in 2020."

"Everyone in the band has put their stamp on these songs in their own way, and we thought this would be the best precursor to all the new music we have written to release in 2021. In the meantime, we didn’t want fans waiting too long between releases. Enjoy!”

With the release of Retrospect already less than 40 days away, Aviations will be releasing a slew of video content to hype the record. The first such offering is the playthrough video for "Nineties Nine Ties", which can be seen below.

Aviations is a progressive “cozy” metal band from Boston, MA that started as a passion project in 2011.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the band’s hustle shifted to recording content and writing a third album which is planned for release in 2021. Before that, Aviations revisited their debut album to re-track classic tracks “Outliers” and “Nineties Nine Ties” for an EP which is scheduled for release on November 20th, 2020. With themes revolving around “holding on to your hope,” which is belted in the intro vocal line, the focus-single “Outliers” was filmed at keyboardist Richard Blumenthal’s house in Nashville, TN during quarantine.

For further details, visit Aviations on Facebook.