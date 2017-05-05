AVULSED / MERCYLESS 7” Split Release Streaming

Two of the most legendary and respected death metal bands in their own countries, Spain’s Avulsed and France’s Mercyless, have issued a limited vinyl 7" EP containing one exclusive recording from each band.

This 7" EP contains a re-recording of the song "Hidden Perversions" to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Avulsed, and a re-recording of "Without Christ" celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mercyless. Listen to both tracks below

Order the 7" EP here, and get the digital version here.