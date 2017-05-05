AVULSED / MERCYLESS 7” Split Release Streaming
May 5, 2017, 23 minutes ago
Two of the most legendary and respected death metal bands in their own countries, Spain’s Avulsed and France’s Mercyless, have issued a limited vinyl 7" EP containing one exclusive recording from each band.
This 7" EP contains a re-recording of the song "Hidden Perversions" to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Avulsed, and a re-recording of "Without Christ" celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mercyless. Listen to both tracks below