AVULSED - Night Of The Living Deathgenerations DVD Trailer

Avulsed has issued a preview of their forthcoming Night Of The Living Deathgenerations DVD. This three-disc deluxe digipack is set for release on April 17th through Xtreem Music. It was recorded live on November 19th 2016 at Changó Club in the band's hometown of Madrid, Spain during their 25th anniversary show.

As announced one year ago during the Avulsed crowdfunding campaign for their 25th anniversary double album Deathgeneration, the band recorded the entire special show in Madrid last November with six cameras for its release on a triple-disc release (2-CD, 1-DVD) under the title Night Of The Living Deathgenerations.

This release contains the two-hour show with all songs from Deathgeneration plus one more that wasn't played for at least 20 years. This live recording perfectly captures the unparalleled intensity of Avulsed on stage in front of a packed club with a totally crazy crowd, making this show the most perfect celebration of the band's 25 years of pure devotion to death metal.

Night Of The Living Deathgenerations will be released on a wonderful 8-panel digipack containing the three discs plus a 16-page booklet with over 150 professional photos taken by Unai Endemaño and Raquel García. The cover artwork, pictured below, was made by Juanjo Castellano, displaying all main characters from every Avulsed album cover in just one with genius style.

Tracklisting:

CD 1

"Prelude & Intro"

"Amidst The Macabre" (instrumental)

"Stabwound Orgasm"

"Breaking Hymens"

"Carnivoracity"

"Powdered Flesh"

"Sick Sick Sex"

"Horrified By Repulsion"

"Gorespattered Suicide"

"Addicted To Carrion"

"Devourer Of The Dead"

CD 2

"Elegy For The Rotting" (interlude)

"Dawn Of The Apocalypse" (instrumental)

"Dead Flesh Awakened"

"Sweet Lobotomy"

"Daddy Stew"

"Red Viscera Serology"

"Blessed By Gore"

"Nullo (The Pleasure Of Self-Mutilation)"

"Hidden Perversions"

"Burnt But Not Carbonized"

"Exorcismo Vaginal"

The DVD contains the entire show plus interviews, photo gallery and extras.