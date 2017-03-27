AVULSED Reveal Details For Limited Split 7” With MERCYLESS

Two of the most legendary and respected death metal bands in their own countries, Spain’s Avulsed and France’s Mercyless, will kick off their European tour with Savage Annihilation on April 7th.

Avulsed and Mercyless will issue a limited vinyl 7" EP containing one exclusive recording from each band. To be released as a collaboration between Xtreem Music and Xenokorp (ex-Kaotoxin), this 7" EP will contain a re-recording of the song "Hidden Perversions" to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Avulsed, and a re-recording of "Without Christ" celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mercyless.

Official release date for this split 7" EP is May 5th, but it will be available during the European Deathgeneration Tour 2017 and the remaining copies will be sold at each label's respective mailorders.

Tour dates listed on the flyer below: