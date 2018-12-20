AVULSED Upload Rehearsal Video Of New Drummer RAFA ARITMENDI

Back in November, Spanish extreme metallers Avulsed announced the departure of drummer Arjan van der Wijst, due to his relocation, approximately 600 km away from the band's homedtown of Madrid.

Just two days after beginning the search for a replacement, 14 drummers got in touch with the group. Following three crazy weeks of auditions, the best canditate has been chosen.

"The new drummer in Avulsed is Rafael Aritmendi, a really talented young drummer who blends both technique and a powerful style of drumming which is perfect for the sound of the band. Rafa is also the drummer for the groove metal band Deathsurrection, and in this video you can see his playing:"

Now, Avulsed will continue with the writing and arrangement of new songs for the band's 8th full length album that should be recorded after summer 2019 for a 2020 release. The band already has seven festivals confirmed for 2019, three of them in Spain and countries like UK, France, Austria, and Slovakia. Rafa's live debut with Avulsed will take place February 16th at the Extreme Core Fest in Murcia, Spain.

"Here's our new drummer Rafa Aritmendi, at one of our first rehearsals with him. The song is 'Burnt But Not Carbonized'. Nevermind about the shitty drumkit, it's not ours, haha, and the sound quality is also bad, but well, at least you can see our our new drummer hits the skins!"