AWAKE AGAIN - Finnish Wacken Metal Battle Winners Sign With Spinefarm Records; Lyric Video For New Song "Below" Streaming

Finland's strong reputation as a heavy metal country is being strengthened once again, as electronic alternative metal outfit Awake Again head toward international waters with their new record label Spinefarm Records. Awake Again are currently working on their debut album. For a taste of what's to come, check out the lyric video for the song "Below", below.

The song is also available here. The track was mixed by Jacob Hansen, whose CV includes household names such as Amaranthe and Volbeat.

"Working with professionals like Jacob has been an amazing experience. The song became the best and the most versatile song Awake Again has ever released," said Awake Again.

Awake Again's first show abroad wasn't your average club show either - the band recently won the local Wacken Metal Battle. That means Awake Again played at the legendary Wacken Open Air festival this summer.

Working with Spinefarm Records is another dream come true for the group. "When we were teenage heavy metal fans, it seemed like all the best metal bands at that time, like Children Of Bodom and Nightwish, were on Spinefarm Records," the band said. "It feels incredible that now, in the year 2018, we belong to the same label where our idols were."

The band began its trek at the Turku Rock Academy in 2013. Founded by singer/bassist Matti Österman and guitarist Kasper Hellström, the band, which also includes drummer Markus Puranen and bassist Ville Loukola, released its first single "Turning Point" independently in 2016. Awake Again have been an active live band ever since, with past shows including Ruisrock and Nummirock festivals as well as support slots for the Swedish band Smash Into Pieces.

Lineup:

Matti Österman - Vocals

Markus Puranen - Drums

Kasper Hellström - Guitar, keyboard, backing vocals

Ville Loukola - Bass, backing vocals