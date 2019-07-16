AXE – Final Offering Album To Be Released On CD And Limited Vinyl

Escape Music will release Axe’s new album, Final Offering, on September 20th on vinyl and CD. The vinyl edition will be limited to 500 copies and will come in three different colors, solid blue, white, and black on 2LP 180 gram gatefold with one bonus track.

Tracklisting:

“Born To Lose”

“Bad Romance”

“Fire & Stone”

“Land Of Our Fathers”

“Make A Dram (Last Forever)”

“Money”

“Old Scratch”

“Road To Damascus”

“Who Will You Run To”

“Tyochen Krasivaya”

“Years Slip Away”

“Southbound Whistle” (Vinyl bonus track)

“Land Of Our Fathers”: