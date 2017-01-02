AXEL RUDI PELL Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Full Show Streaming

Video footage of Axel Rudi Pell’s full performance at the 2016 edition of the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany is streaming below:

Axel Rudi Pell has signed another contract with his longtime record company, Steamhammer / SPV. Pell has been with the label since 1989.

The axman states: “I’m very happy that we will continue our long work and friendship and looking forward to gain even more success together!”

Expect The Ballads V to be released in spring 2017. In other news Axel Rudi Pell will play at the Graspop Festival in Belgium on June 17th after a 12 year absence.

Current 2017 dates:

June

14 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

15 - Rock Fels, Germany - Loreley

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

17 - Belgium - Graspop Festival