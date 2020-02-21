AXEL RUDI PELL - Official Lyric Video For New "Gunfire" Single Released

German metal wizard Axel Rudi Pell releases a new digital single and lyric video for the song "Gunfire" today. The song is taken from the forthcoming studio album, Sign Of The Times.

Pell "I wrote the lyrics last year, but unfortunately current events in Germany show that we are living in a very uncertain time. 'Gunfire' deals exactly with this topic!"

The figures speak for themselves: more than 1.7 million albums sold worldwide, 2.6 million streams for the top 10 predecessor Knights Call (2018). Now Axel Rudi Pell is about to release Sign Of The Times, his 18th studio album in 31 years.

But quantity doesn't matter - it’s the quality that counts. His consistency enjoys more and more respect and appreciation within the hard & heavy community. Not every time, but with increasing frequency you hear the term ‘cult‘ when it comes to Axel Rudi Pell. Being the man that he is, he cannot rely on that idea, but "if someone is that successful over such a long period of time, he might as well deserve it.”

The 59-year-old knows what he’s capable of, he is still able to surprise himself, like on Sign Of The Times. "I don‘t know why, but this time I finished the songs at least a month ahead of my deadline.”

With the double bass assault "Gunfire", Pell has delivered the best opener of the last ten years or so; "Bad Reputation" is one straightforward melodic rocker; the mighty epic title track was created in a pretty unusual way during a sound check on the last tour; the up-tempo track "The End Of The Line" impresses with a long, but undisputedly catchy chorus, and the ballad "As Blind As A Fool Can Be" is as touching as ever.

But the second part of the album is the most interesting and surprising because Pell breaks with his own traditions several times: "Wings Of The Storm” is a modern-day homage to the Coverdale/Hughes-led line-up of Deep Purple, but delivered in Jimi Hendrix style. The intense "Waiting For Your Call" sees one of Gioeli’s best vocal performances, while the reggae intro on "Living In A Dream" left his bandmates in awe. "Into The Fire" ends the album in the typical, well-known epic Pell way, but is shorter than on the previous efforts. That is one of the differences: the solos are not over the top, but song-orientated and much more melodic, there is no hint of a lack of quality on the whole album.

And you can tell that Axel Rudi Pell is still able to surprise himself AND his fans. What more could you ask for when it comes to a decent birthday present? Axel Rudi Pell is turning 60 in June. There is no better way to celebrate life, right? Watch the sign of the times!

Sign Of The Times will be released on April 24 via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- Ltd. DigiPak

- Jewel Case Clear Tray Edition

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, red vinyl with black swirls, printed inner sleeves

- 2LP Gatefold exclusive editions at EMP and Nuclear Blast

- Download / Streaming

- Ltd Boxset incl.: CD Digi, 2LP with different color, A1 Poster, Magnet, Sticker, A5 Photocard, Button and much more

- CD/LP Bundle with Shirt (Steamhammer shop exclusive)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting

"The Black Serenade" (Intro)

"Gunfire"

"Bad Reputation"

"Sign Of The Times"

"The End Of The Line"

"As Blind As A Fool Can Be"

"Wings Of The Storm"

"Waiting For Your Call"

"Living In A Dream"

"Into The Fire"

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals

Axel Rudi Pell - Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards

Volker Krawczak - Bass

Bobby Rondinelli - Drums

Tour dates:

May

2 - Singen, Germany - Stadthalle

3 - Bergamo, Italy - Druso

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Bern, Switzerland - Bierhübeli

7 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

9 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

10 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

12 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

13 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

15 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

20 - Langen, Germany - Neue Stadthalle

21 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

22 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

23 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

October

15 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

16 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju

17 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

20 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

23 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

24 - Erfurt, Germany - Central

25 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

31 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

November

1 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche