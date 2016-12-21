AXEL RUDI PELL Re-Signs With Steamhammer / SPV; The Ballads V Out In Spring 2017

Guitarist Axel Rudi Pell has signed another contract with his longtime record company Steamhammer / SPV. Pell has been with the label since 1989.

The axman states: “I´m very happy that we will continue our long work and friendship and looking forward to gain even more success together!”

Expect The Ballads V to be released in spring 2017. In other news Axel Rudi Pell will play at the Graspop Festival in Belgium on June 17th after a 12 year absence.

Current 2017 dates:

June

14 – Augsburg, Germany – Spectrum

15 – Rock Fels, Germany – Loreley

16 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7

17 – Belgium – Graspop Festival