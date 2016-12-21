AXEL RUDI PELL Re-Signs With Steamhammer / SPV; The Ballads V Out In Spring 2017
December 21, 2016, 18 hours ago
Guitarist Axel Rudi Pell has signed another contract with his longtime record company Steamhammer / SPV. Pell has been with the label since 1989.
The axman states: “I´m very happy that we will continue our long work and friendship and looking forward to gain even more success together!”
Expect The Ballads V to be released in spring 2017. In other news Axel Rudi Pell will play at the Graspop Festival in Belgium on June 17th after a 12 year absence.
Current 2017 dates:
June
14 – Augsburg, Germany – Spectrum
15 – Rock Fels, Germany – Loreley
16 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7
17 – Belgium – Graspop Festival