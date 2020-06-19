AXEL RUDI PELL Releases "Bad Reputation" Single; Music Video Streaming
June 19, 2020, an hour ago
German guitar wizard, Axel Rudi Pell, releases a new digital single and video for the song "Bad Reputation" (single edit) today. The song is taken from the new studio album, Sign Of The Times.
Axel Rudi Pell: "'Bad Reputation' is one of the most melodic songs we ever recorded with a cool riff and a catchy chorus, so it was obvious choosing that track for a video clip. Everybody filmed himself at home and even in Corona times we had much fun doing it, as you can see! This is the “Single Edit” version, which is a little shorter than the album version!"
You can watch the video below:
Sign Of The Times is available via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:
- Ltd. DigiPak
- Jewel Case Clear Tray Edition
- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, red vinyl with black swirls, printed inner sleeves
- 2LP Gatefold exclusive editions at EMP and Nuclear Blast
- Download / Streaming
- Ltd Boxset incl.: CD Digi, 2LP with different color, A1 Poster, Magnet, Sticker, A5 Photocard, Button and much more
- CD/LP Bundle with Shirt (Steamhammer shop exclusive)
Order here.
Tracklisting
"The Black Serenade" (Intro)
"Gunfire"
"Bad Reputation"
"Sign Of The Times"
"The End Of The Line"
"As Blind As A Fool Can Be"
"Wings Of The Storm"
"Waiting For Your Call"
"Living In A Dream"
"Into The Fire"
"Wings Of The Storm":
"Gunfire" lyric video:
Lineup:
Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals
Axel Rudi Pell - Lead and Rhythm Guitars
Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards
Volker Krawczak - Bass
Bobby Rondinelli - Drums