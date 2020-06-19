AXEL RUDI PELL Releases "Bad Reputation" Single; Music Video Streaming

German guitar wizard, Axel Rudi Pell, releases a new digital single and video for the song "Bad Reputation" (single edit) today. The song is taken from the new studio album, Sign Of The Times.

Axel Rudi Pell: "'Bad Reputation' is one of the most melodic songs we ever recorded with a cool riff and a catchy chorus, so it was obvious choosing that track for a video clip. Everybody filmed himself at home and even in Corona times we had much fun doing it, as you can see! This is the “Single Edit” version, which is a little shorter than the album version!"

Sign Of The Times is available via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- Ltd. DigiPak

- Jewel Case Clear Tray Edition

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, red vinyl with black swirls, printed inner sleeves

- 2LP Gatefold exclusive editions at EMP and Nuclear Blast

- Download / Streaming

- Ltd Boxset incl.: CD Digi, 2LP with different color, A1 Poster, Magnet, Sticker, A5 Photocard, Button and much more

- CD/LP Bundle with Shirt (Steamhammer shop exclusive)

Tracklisting

"The Black Serenade" (Intro)

"Gunfire"

"Bad Reputation"

"Sign Of The Times"

"The End Of The Line"

"As Blind As A Fool Can Be"

"Wings Of The Storm"

"Waiting For Your Call"

"Living In A Dream"

"Into The Fire"

"Wings Of The Storm":

"Gunfire" lyric video:

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals

Axel Rudi Pell - Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards

Volker Krawczak - Bass

Bobby Rondinelli - Drums