AXEL RUDI PELL - Releases Digital Single And Music Video For “Love’s Holding On” Featuring BONNIE TYLER

Bochum-based guitar wizard, Axel Rudi Pell, has released the first single and video from the new ballads album, The Ballads V.

For the first time ever in his almost thirty-year career as a solo artist, Axel Rudi Pell welcomes a special guest star on one of his albums: rock legend Bonnie Tyler has recorded a stunning duet with ARP’s longtime singer Johnny Gioeli.

Axel Rudi Pell is justly proud of his new single, “Love’s Holding On”, saying: “Bonnie Tyler only records songs she personally likes. So I wrote this tune just for her and she really loved it. She came to the studio and we recorded it within a couple of hours. The result is amazing – another soon-to-be Pell classic in the making. If I hadn’t been a fan already, I would have turned into one instantly.”

You can watch the video below:

The Ballads V will be released on April 21st 2017 through SPV/Steamhammer as CD digipack (incl. poster), double gatefold purple vinyl, limited boxset (incl. CD digipack, powerbank, CD slim case single, sticker, photocard - Europe only), download and stream.

Tracklisting:

“Love's Holding On” (new song feat. Bonnie Tyler)

“I See Fire” (new cover version, Ed Sheeran song)

“On The Edge Of Our Time” (new song)

“Hey Hey My My”

“Lived Our Lives Before”

“When Truth Hurts”

“Forever Free”

“Lost In Love”

“The Line” (live) (previously unreleased)

“Mistreated” (live)

Tour dates:

June

14 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

15 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - RockFels Festival

16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting