AXEL RUDI PELL Releases "The Wild And The Young" Digital Single; Lyric Video Streaming

German metal wizard Axel Rudi Pell has released a new digital single and lyric video for the song "The Wild And The Young". The song is taken from the current studio album, Knights Call.

Says Axel: "'The Wild And The Young' is, after the intro, the opening number of our latest longplayer Knights Call and also the concert opener of our recent tour. Highly acclaimed by the fans, we will also open the second leg of our upcoming tour, which will last from October 18th till November 4th, with that track. I personally think, that this song is one of the strongest I wrote so far, very powerful and well equipped with a catchy chorus. We're looking forward to the tour and can't wait!"

Knights Call was released worldwide through Steamhammer/SPV in March 2018 as limited boxset, CD digipak version, CD jewel case version, 2LP coloured version, download and stream. Get it here.

The album entered the charts in Germany at #9, in Switzerland at #15 and in Austria at #26. It also charted in Sweden, Belgium, UK and the US.

Tour dates:

October

18 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

20 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

21 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

23 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Music Garden

24 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

26 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

30 - Langen (Frankfurt), Germany - Neue Stadthalle

31 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

November

2 - Emden, Germany - Live Music Center

3 - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

4 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik