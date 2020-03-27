AXEL RUDI PELL Shares New Single "Wings Of The Storm" (Audio); Sign Of The Times Album Now Due In May

German metal wizard, Axel Rudi Pell, releases a new digital single for the song "Wings Of The Storm" today. The song is taken from the forthcoming studio album, Sign Of The Times. You can listen to the song below:

Sign Of The Times will be released on May 8 via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- Ltd. DigiPak

- Jewel Case Clear Tray Edition

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, red vinyl with black swirls, printed inner sleeves

- 2LP Gatefold exclusive editions at EMP and Nuclear Blast

- Download / Streaming

- Ltd Boxset incl.: CD Digi, 2LP with different color, A1 Poster, Magnet, Sticker, A5 Photocard, Button and much more

- CD/LP Bundle with Shirt (Steamhammer shop exclusive)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting

"The Black Serenade" (Intro)

"Gunfire"

"Bad Reputation"

"Sign Of The Times"

"The End Of The Line"

"As Blind As A Fool Can Be"

"Wings Of The Storm"

"Waiting For Your Call"

"Living In A Dream"

"Into The Fire"

"Gunfire" lyric video:

Lineup:

Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals

Axel Rudi Pell - Lead and Rhythm Guitars

Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards

Volker Krawczak - Bass

Bobby Rondinelli - Drums