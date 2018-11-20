AXEMASTER Introduces New Lead Guitarist SHANNON RIVERA

Ohio-based metal band Axemaster unfortunately announces that, due to separate life situations, lead guitarist Damin Bennett and bassist Jim Curtis are no longer with the group. Both parted ways with the remaining band members as good friends and will always remain as important members of the extended Axemaster family. Jim and Damin's contributions to the band have been extremely valuable and will always be remembered; both will definitely be missed, but Axemaster will continue to move forward!

In moving forward, Axemaster is glad to report that they have recently added a new lead player named Shannon Rivera. Originally hailing from Tuscon Arizona, he relocated to the Cleveland, Ohio area in 2001 and has since been the lead guitarist for the bands Drenalin, Blackjack Symphony, and Sociopath; and has shared the stage with the likes of Metal Church, Kings-X, Y&T, Doro Pesche, Michael Schenker, and Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel. Obviously Shannon is a very experienced and talented player, and the band is very happy to have been able to add him to both the Axemaster lineup and family!

In other news, Axemaster is currently scheduled to play a portion of the upcoming 2019 U.S. tour by Leather Leone's solo band (the voice of Chastain, "the voice of the cult"!). Axemaster is scheduled to play throughout the month of March with the possibility of playing additional selected dates throughout the year. Fans can check for dates / locations as they become available at axemasterofficial.com.