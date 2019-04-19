AXENSTAR Release Official Video For "The Unholy" From Forthcoming End Of All Hope Album

Swedish power metallers Axenstar proudly present their new music video "The Unholy". The song appears on their forthcoming album, End Of All Hope, which will be released on April 26th (digital) and May 3rd (CD, limited red vinyl) via Ram It Down Records.

The band previously released an audio stream of the new track "Honor And Victory", found below.

The End Of All Hope tracklist is as follows:

"Legions"

"King Of Fools"

"The Unholy"

"Honor And Victory"

"A Moment In Time"

"My Kingdom Come"

"The Dark Age"

"Mistress Of Agony"

"Time Is No Healer"

"Of Pain And Misery"