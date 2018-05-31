AXIS OF DESPAIR Featuring Members Of NASUM, COLDWORKER, INFANTICIDE And More To Release Contempt For Man Album In July; "A Life Of Ceaseless Grind" Track Streaming

Sweden's Axis Of Despair - featuring current and former members of Nasum, Coldworker, Infanticide, Volturyon, Livet Som Insats, Nervgift, and Overtorture - is preparing to release their debut full-length, Contempt For Man, via Southern Lord on July 27th. The track "A Life Of Ceaseless Grind" is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album here.

Axis Of Despair's Contempt For Man propels with twenty super-charged, raging songs, clocking in around the half-hour mark - short enough to retain attention, and long enough to serve a good taste of the bands particular brand of European grindcore.

Axis Of Despair will perform at Obscene Extreme 2018 in Czech Republic on July 19th. Watch for additional audio samples and further updates about the album to follow.

Axis Of Despair was formed in late 2013 by former Coldworker members Joel Fornbrant (vocals), Oskar Pålsson (bass), and Anders Jakobson (drums). The lineup was completed by guitarist Kristofer Jankarls (also in Livet Som Insats) a few months later and the quartet focused on songwriting. The first recording took place in the spring of 2015 and the twelve tracks were released on the two 7" EPs, Time And Again and Mankind Crawls.

Following the releases of the EPs and several live shows, Axis Of Despair continued to work on material with the ultimate goal to create a striking grindcore album with an aggressive, yet diverse selection of strong songs. The writing process was spread out over a year until the band went into the studio and begun the recordings in the summer of 2017, now set to arrive in the form of their debut album, Contempt For Man.

Contempt For Man tracklisting:

"Värdelös"

"Demons And Angels"

"Pawn Sacrifice"

"The Wolven Law"

"Lockdown"

"The Punishment Begins"

"The Noose Tightens"

"Det Går Aldrig"

"Crush The Empire"

"Pre-Emptive Nuclear Strike"

"A Life Of Ceaseless Grind"

"Streams Of Sludge"

"Into The Hard Earth"

"The Pain Maze"

"Vile Behaviour"

"Defeat"

"Dull Dead Future"

"To Smite"

"A Brutal Truth"

"Flytande Död"

"A Life Of Ceaseless Grind":

Contempt for Man by Axis Of Despair

Lineup:

Joel Fornbrant - vocals

Kristofer Jankarls - guitar

Oskar Pålsson - bass

Anders Jakobson - drums

(Photo - Pia Gyllin)