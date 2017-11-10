AXL ROSE Pays Tribute To Late GUNS N’ ROSES Orchestral Arranger PAUL BUCKMASTER - “I Feel Very Fortunate To Have Met Him”

Grammy Award winning arranger Paul Buckmaster, who worked on orchestral arrangements for Guns N’ Roses' 2008 studio album, Chinese Democracy, passed away on Tuesday (November 7th) at 71 years of age.

Buckmaster was responsible for orchestra and arrangements on the Chinese Democracy tracks “Street Of Dreams”, “There Was A Time”, “Madagascar” and “Prostitute”.

GN’R frontman Axl Rose has issued the following tribute via Twitter:

Very sorry to hear of Mr. Paul Buckmaster's passing. I feel very fortunate to have met him n' have his involvement in GNR. My deepest condolences to his friends, fans n' loved ones. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 9, 2017



