AXL ROSE – Unseen Photos Up For Auction

Rock Scene Auctions is again hosting bids for classic photos of rock greats. To celebrate the 57th birthday of Guns N’ Roses frotman Axl Rose, new unseen photos from famed photographer Mark Weiss are available to bid on.

Check out a couple of them:

"Rock The Rock", the first new music in 10 years from Guns N' Roses singer, Axl Rose, can be heard in the video below. The track is featured in the new TV show, New Looney Tunes, airing exclusively on the streaming service, Boomerang (US only).

