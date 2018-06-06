AXMINISTER Announce Ontario Show Dates; The Crucible Of Sin EP Streaming

Toronto's heavy metal trio AxMinister have announced they will be hitting the road for dates across Southern Ontario in support of their recently unleashed new EP The Crucible Of Sin. The EP was released on May 4th to follow singles “Visceral Speed” (2017), “AXistential Christmas” (2015), “Unborn Warriors: The Cries of Tomorrow” (2015) and full length “Betray Everything” (2015).

Warriors of metal on a holy quest, AxMinister are inspired by Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Iron Maiden, Manowar and can be best described with a sound that of a sped up Type O Negative.

The band comments:

“Our EP The Crucible Of Sin sports a sense of humour. It tries to tell a… at times, nihilistic, story about love, lust, oppression, and redemption. Following every recording and show, we try to reflect on our own mistakes, and attempt to improve. We grew to understand our 90s thrash/traditional style of songwriting, and compose accordingly. This EP has that ‘90’s warm thrash sound akin to Megadeth’s Youthanasia album. We hope old and new audiences join us on a journey that is at times fictional, visual and imaginative, while other times introspective and contemplative. We like you to dance, head bang, and mosh to it.”

Show dates:

June

16 – Sudbury, ON – The Asylum

July

7 – Stouffville, ON – Wars Fest

8 – Hamilton, ON – The Doors Pub

13 – St. Catharines – The Detour

14 – St. Catharines – The Detour

August

17 – Hamilton, ON – The Doors Pub

25 – Toronto, ON – Coalition T.O.

EP stream: