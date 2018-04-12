AXMINISTER Release "Prey" Lyric Video

April 12, 2018, 4 minutes ago

Hailing from the frozen tundra of Ontario, Canada, AxMinister are the heroes of metal the world needs. Initially formed back in the forgotten mists of metallic history (1999); the power-trio returns in 2018 with their next triumph The Crucible Of Sin to follow singles “Visceral Speed” (2017), “AXistential Christmas” (2015), “Unborn Warriors: The Cries Of Tomorrow” (2015) and full length Betray Everything (2015).

Warriors of metal on a holy quest AxMinister is inspired by Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Iron Maiden, Manowar and can be best described with a sound that of a sped up Type O Negative.

AxMinister have released a lyric video for their single "Prey", a track inspired by the 50 Shades Of Grey phenomenon, but written with a comedic take meant to be shocking and sexy, as well as a little bit cheesy/cheeky with a Type O Negative approach. Check it out below.

The Crucible Of Sin is due out May 4th, and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Prey"
"Salvation"
"The Trials Of Hercules"
"The Succubus And The Crucible Of Sin"
"Sanctus Equitis Mortis"

"Prey" lyric video:

