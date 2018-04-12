AXMINISTER Release "Prey" Lyric Video

Hailing from the frozen tundra of Ontario, Canada, AxMinister are the heroes of metal the world needs. Initially formed back in the forgotten mists of metallic history (1999); the power-trio returns in 2018 with their next triumph The Crucible Of Sin to follow singles “Visceral Speed” (2017), “AXistential Christmas” (2015), “Unborn Warriors: The Cries Of Tomorrow” (2015) and full length Betray Everything (2015).

Warriors of metal on a holy quest AxMinister is inspired by Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Iron Maiden, Manowar and can be best described with a sound that of a sped up Type O Negative.

AxMinister have released a lyric video for their single "Prey", a track inspired by the 50 Shades Of Grey phenomenon, but written with a comedic take meant to be shocking and sexy, as well as a little bit cheesy/cheeky with a Type O Negative approach. Check it out below.

The Crucible Of Sin is due out May 4th, and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Prey"

"Salvation"

"The Trials Of Hercules"

"The Succubus And The Crucible Of Sin"

"Sanctus Equitis Mortis"

"Prey" lyric video: