AXMINISTER Release "Salvation" Lyric Video

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, AxMinister are the heroes of metal the world needs. Initially formed back in the forgotten mists of metallic history (1999); the power-trio returns in 2018 with their next triumph The Crucible Of Sin to follow singles “Visceral Speed” (2017), “AXistential Christmas” (2015), “Unborn Warriors: The Cries Of Tomorrow” (2015) and full length Betray Everything (2015).

Warriors of metal on a holy quest, AxMinister is inspired by Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Iron Maiden, Manowar and can be best described with a sound that of a sped up Type O Negative.

AxMinister are now offering "Salvation" with their second single, a galloping raging song about getting over toxic relationships with a slight Monty Python approach.

The band adds: “Our soon to be released EP, The Crucible Of Sin, sports a sense of humour. It tries to tell a… at times, nihilistic, story about love, lust, oppression, and redemption. Following every recording and show, we try to reflect on our own mistakes, and attempt to improve. We grew to understand our '90s thrash / traditional style of songwriting, and compose accordingly. This EP has that ‘90s warm thrash sound akin to Megadeth’s Youthanasia album. We hope old and new audiences join us on a journey that is at times fictional, visual and imaginative, while other times introspective and contemplative. We like you to dance, head bang, and mosh to it."

AxMinister have also released a lyric video for their single "Prey", a track inspired by the 50 Shades Of Grey phenomenon, but written with a comedic take meant to be shocking and sexy, as well as a little bit cheesy/cheeky with a Type O Negative approach. Check it out below.

The Crucible Of Sin is due out May 4th, and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Prey"

"Salvation"

"The Trials Of Hercules"

"The Succubus And The Crucible Of Sin"

"Sanctus Equitis Mortis"

"Prey" lyric video: