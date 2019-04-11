AXMINISTER Release "The Trials Of Hercules" Music Video

Metal warriors on a holy quest, Toronto's AxMinister have unleashed their latest music video to offer to the heavy metal gods, "The Trials Of Hercules". The video is third episode in the band's planned 5-part series to give fans a visual guide to tell the story of their latest EP, The Crucible Of Sin. The trio has previously released videos "Prey" (Eps. 1) and "Salvation" (Eps. 2). All 5 episodes/music videos in the series were produced and directed by drummer Bas Majzoub (aka Bas von Bismark).

Drummer Bas von Bismark explains: "The third installment in the series, 'The Trials Of Hercules' is an action-packed video, supporting a song that showcases the band's musical influences: traditional and thrash metal. Following the decimation of his children, our hell-bent on vengeance hero finally confronts his murderous nemesis; at the same time, his abducted wife faces off against her kidnapper. The band pooled our resources, and under my direction, with the help of the production team, we achieved a sexy and fast-paced video. Cinematographer Chris Mierzwinski is a poet with the camera, and he and I have had a working creative relationship for a long time, so as such, we were able to lock-down the bad-ass visual style and deliver you a well executed entertaining product. We're humbled by the response towards episode ii, and we're confident episode iii, "The Trials of Hercules", will do even better."

The Crucible of Sin is available for digital download and stream on Bandcamp here, iTunes and Spotify.

The band adds: “Our EP The Crucible of Sin sports a sense of humour. It tries to tell a… at times, nihilistic, a story about love, lust, oppression, and redemption. Following every recording and show, we try to reflect on our own mistakes and attempt to improve. We grew to understand our 90s thrash/traditional style of songwriting and compose accordingly. This EP has that ‘90’s warm thrash sound akin to Megadeth’s Youthanasia album. We hope old and new audiences join us on a journey that is at times fictional, visual and imaginative, while other times introspective and contemplative. We like you to dance, headbang, and mosh to it."

Tracklisting:

"Prey"

"Salvation"

"The Trials Of Hercules"

"The Succubus And The Crucible Of Sin"

"Sanctus Equitis Mortis"

"Prey" video:

"Salvation" video: