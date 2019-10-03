AXS TV Releases Sneak Peek Video For Classic Albums: METALLICA - The Black Album; Episode Premiers October 9
October 3, 2019, an hour ago
Classic Albums is a British documentary series about pop, rock and heavy metal albums that are considered the best or most distinctive of a well-known band or musician or that exemplify a stage in the history of music. New episodes of Classic Albums are premiere weekly on Wednesdays at 9/8c on AXS TV.
A documentary about the making of the Metallica album, entitled Metallica but now referred to as "The Black Album", premiers on October 9. Watch a sneak peek video below.
Upcoming episodes:
October
9 - Metallica: Metallica
16 - The Beach Boys: Pet Sounds
23 - Duran Duran: Rio
30 - Nirvana: Nevermind
November
6 - Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers: Damn The Torpedoes
13 - Peter Gabriel: So
20 - U2: The Joshua Tree