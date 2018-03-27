AYREON - “And The Druids Turned To Stone” Video From Upcoming Ayreon Universe Release Streaming

Only six months after the Ayreon Universe took to the stage, Mascot Label Group / Music Theories Recordings will release the entire show on a variety of formats on March 30th. A video for “And The Druids Turned To Stone” from the upcoming release can be seen below.

Says Arjen Lucassen: "Here is the last full song preview we’ll give you from the upcoming Ayreon Universe DVD/BD. This is my own personal favorite: 'And The Druids Turned To Stone'. Mainly because of Damian’s amazing performance, he totally owns the stage here. Despite this being a relatively quiet atmospheric track, for me this was one of the highlights of the show. Hope you agree, enjoy!"

Ayreon Universe is the best of Ayreon Live - a unique performance featuring 16 singers, 28 songs, 2+ hour performance, 9000+ fans and a special appearance by Arjen Lucassen. All of this captured by 30 cameras!

Two years in the making, Ayreon Universe is a full on rock extravaganza, featuring songs from all Ayreon albums, including 2017’s The Source, plus a few fan favorites from Star One. An amazing array of singers appeared on stage to bring the Ayreon Universe to life: Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Damian Wilson (Headspace), Hansi Kursch (Blind Guardian), Tommy Karevik (Kamelot), Anneke van Giersbergen (The Gentle Storm), Marco Hietala (Nightwish), Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Mike Mills (Toehider), Marcela Bovio (Stream of Passion), Irene Jansen, Robert Soeterboek (Star One), John Jaycee Cuijpers (Praying Mantis), Edward Reekers (ex-Kayak), Jay van Feggelen, Maggy Luyten (Nightmare) and Lisette van den Berg (Scarlet Stories).

This is the show every Ayreon fan wants to see and hear!

Ayreon Universe will be released on the following formats:

- 5-Disc Earbook with 2CD, 2DVD and Blu-ray



- Blu-ray



- 2DVD



- 2CD



- 3LP (Black vinyl)



- 3LP (Gold vinyl - Ayreon webstore exclusive - limited to 500 copies)



- Digital download / streaming