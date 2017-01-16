AYREON- Artwork For Forthcoming Album Revealed

Arjen Lucassen is working on a new Ayreon album, scheduled for release in 2017 via Mascot Label Group. He has checked in with the following update:

"This is Planet Alpha! Created by the amazing Yann Souetre for the artwork of the new Ayreon album. We'll be showing you more very soon..."

Vocalists confirmed for the new Ayreon album include:

- James LaBrie (Dream Theater) as The Historian

- Tommy Rogers (Between The Buried And Me) as The Chemist

- Simone Simons (Epica) as The Counselor

- Michael Mills (Toehider) as TH-1

- Floor Jansen (Nightwish) as The Biologist

- Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) as The Astronomer

- Tobias Sammet (Edguy, Avantasia) as The Captain

- Michael Eriksen (Circus Maximus) as The Diplomat