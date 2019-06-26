AYREON - "It's Official, We're Going To Mars!"

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with the following update:

"Hi Ayreonauts! It’s official, we’re going to Mars! The 'My House On Mars' recording that you all voted for (here) will be among the 11 tracks sent up to Mars with the ExoMars rover. That’s absolutely AMAZING!

It's still up in the air (no pun intended) which one of the 11 tracks will actually be broadcast. But just being sent to the red planet is in itself already super exciting! Thanks so much for your support -- we couldn't have done it without you!"

In March 2021, the first European planetary rover will land on Mars as part of the ExoMars mission. The rover's landing platform will carry 11 sound recordings (selected in this project) in the memory of a Czech scientific instrument. The sound recording that receives the most votes before the ExoMars probe lands on Mars will be transmitted back to Earth.

One of the main aims of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) interplanetary spacecraft ExoMars 2020 is to attempt to answer the question of whether there was ever life on Mars. The collaborating Russian space agency Roscosmos will provide the Proton-M launcher. It will bring a landing platform "Kazachok" with a European rover "Rosalind Franklin" to the surface of the planet, into the Oxia Planum region.

The robotic rover will carry a drilling set and a suite of scientific instruments designed for biological and geochemical research, while the instruments on board the landing platform will be dedicated to the investigation of its nearest environment. The launch of the ExoMars 2020 mission is planned for July 2020, with an anticipated landing on Mars in April 2021.