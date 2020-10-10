AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN - "EDDIE VAN HALEN Was A Total Example For Me; Van Halen 1 Had The Best Guitar Sound Ever"

During an interview with FaceCulture about the new Ayreon album, Transitus, mastermind Arjen Lucassen discussed the legacy of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6th following a long battle with throat cancer. Check out the clip below.

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"We lost one of the most influential and innovative guitarist of the rock era, when Eddie Van Halen succumbed to his long battle with throat cancer. He was only 65 years old. The word "legend" is thrown around too much in the world we live in now. The over use of the term waters down the meaning for true legends and make no mistake the word legend was coined for EVH.

"Here at Professor Of Rock, we want to honor to the legend Eddie Van Halen through the music. Not only was Eddie one of the all-time greatest guitarists, he was also a master composer, lyricist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He was a lightning fast player, a relentless originator, and a veritable trailblazer.

"Here we break down Eddie’s top 5 song from both David Lee Roth era and the Sammy Hagar era, including 'Runnin’ With The Devil', 'Dreams', '5150', 'Panama', 'Best Of Both Worlds', 'Mean Streets', 'I’m The One', 'Jump', 'When It’s Love', 'Poundcake', and more with commentary by Sammy Hagar."

Photo - Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt