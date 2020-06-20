AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN Posts "A More Or Less Acceptable Guitar Solo" Teaser From New Album; Video Update Available

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen has checked in with a new teaser and an update on the forthcoming album, Transitus. Check them out below

Lucassen recently confirmed the story for the new Ayreon album, Transitus, will be narrated by Doctor Who legend Tom Baker. The album will feature vocalists Tommy Karevik (Kamelot), Cammie Gilbert (Oceans Of Slumber), Amanda Somerville (Trillium, HDK), Michael Mills (Toehider), Paul Manzi (Arena), Dianne van Giersbergen (Ex Libris), Johanne James (Kyrbgrinder), Simone Simons (Epica), (Dee Snider), Marcela Bovio (ex-Stream Of Passion), and Caroline Westendorp (ex-The Charm The Fury) Guitar legends Joe Satriani and Marty Friedman, and hurdy gurdy player Patty Gurdy, also makes an appearance on the record.